iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Shares Sold by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, SouthState Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF by 301.3% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SMLF opened at $51.60 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF has a one year low of $45.64 and a one year high of $60.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.24 and a 200 day moving average of $51.67.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.