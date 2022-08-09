iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,780,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $71.62 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $85.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

