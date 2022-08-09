iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stake Lessened by LWM Advisory Services LLC

LWM Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.23. 12,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,089. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $85.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

