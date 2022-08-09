iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 145,909 shares.The stock last traded at $98.15 and had previously closed at $98.38.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.20 and its 200-day moving average is $99.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,601,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,135,000 after purchasing an additional 40,796 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,573,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 521,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,815,000 after purchasing an additional 40,742 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2,306.7% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 327,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,450,000 after acquiring an additional 314,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 189,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

