iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Financial Network Wealth Management LLC

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 0.6% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,141,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,944,000 after acquiring an additional 34,503 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,705,000 after acquiring an additional 556,376 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,522,000 after acquiring an additional 210,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,968,000 after acquiring an additional 43,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,962,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,694,000 after acquiring an additional 129,389 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $249.97. 15,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,001. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.03. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $218.00 and a one year high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

