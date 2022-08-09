iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT decreased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after purchasing an additional 13,839 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 106,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,586,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 27,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investments & Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 72,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $251.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.03. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

