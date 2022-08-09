iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lowered by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 18.1% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $48,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $412.78. The company had a trading volume of 219,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,168,367. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $393.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $419.27. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.