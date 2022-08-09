iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 155.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,800 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 7.1% of Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC owned 0.10% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $313,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $849,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,329,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 173,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,775,000 after buying an additional 48,669 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.95 on Tuesday, hitting $413.28. 58,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,168,367. The company has a fifty day moving average of $393.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $419.27. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.