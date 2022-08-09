iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Stock Position Reduced by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 950.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $96.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.03. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.75 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
- Walmart Or Target: Which Is The Stronger Stock?
- Volume Surges Spark Turnarounds for These 3 Stocks
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing in What You Know Has Changed
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.