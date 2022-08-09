iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA trimmed its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,384,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,532,000 after buying an additional 53,541 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 15,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 2,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 219,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,186 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $102.28 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.48.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.