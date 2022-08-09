iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $917,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 328.9% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $416,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

TIP stock opened at $115.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.42. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.01 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.