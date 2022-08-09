iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYC opened at $66.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.31. iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $55.08 and a 52-week high of $87.51.

