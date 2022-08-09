ITT (NYSE:ITT) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ITT from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group raised shares of ITT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.00.

NYSE ITT opened at $78.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.88. ITT has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. ITT had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $733.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ITT will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 4.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in ITT by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in ITT by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in ITT by 3.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

