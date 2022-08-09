Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Acquires 566 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.3% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hyman Charles D grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 45,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,087,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 4,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 18,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 59,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,449,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 23,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,536,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on LMT. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.00.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $7.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $431.62. 9,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,016. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $114.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.03.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

