Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 140,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 182,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,503,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Dominion Energy by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,507,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,069,000 after buying an additional 434,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on D shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.14.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.45. 14,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,755,593. The company has a market cap of $66.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.