Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,799 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.5% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $2.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.92. 168,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,475,034. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.60. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $451.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on META. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.98.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.53, for a total transaction of $61,741.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,054.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,499.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.53, for a total value of $61,741.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,054.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,925 shares of company stock valued at $8,896,652 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

