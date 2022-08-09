Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Buys 173 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Elevance Health by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $2,419,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV traded up $10.49 on Tuesday, reaching $486.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,789. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $477.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.51. Elevance Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $355.43 and a 12-month high of $533.68. The company has a market cap of $116.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 20.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.30.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.