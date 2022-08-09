Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank raised its stake in McKesson by 758.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 153,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,993,000 after acquiring an additional 135,629 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 661,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,433,000 after purchasing an additional 73,300 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $581,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in McKesson by 9.0% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Up 2.9 %

McKesson stock traded up $9.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $357.32. 11,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,521. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $192.38 and a one year high of $349.86.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.87%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $996,457.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,039 shares in the company, valued at $25,293,444.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $996,457.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,039 shares in the company, valued at $25,293,444.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total value of $9,088,937.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,561,959.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,190 shares of company stock worth $21,980,148. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus downgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.85.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

