Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Seascape Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Centene by 1.1% during the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 35,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth about $5,893,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Centene by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,527,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,779,000 after acquiring an additional 311,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Centene by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 908,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,497,000 after acquiring an additional 17,751 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In other news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,274 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Trading Up 2.1 %

CNC traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.32. 24,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,761,495. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.29. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $94.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.50.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens boosted their price target on Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Centene Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Articles

