Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Purchases 19,339 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,339 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,021. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average of $49.15.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.