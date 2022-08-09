Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,766,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,608,177,000 after acquiring an additional 304,806 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,323,000 after buying an additional 2,308,557 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in PayPal by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,455,208,000 after buying an additional 730,632 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,280,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,938,665,000 after buying an additional 1,315,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,308,475. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $296.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.35 and a 200 day moving average of $96.67. The company has a market capitalization of $108.99 billion, a PE ratio of 55.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.38.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

