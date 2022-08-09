Jaguar Global Growth Co. I’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:JGGCU)

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I’s (NASDAQ:JGGCU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, August 10th. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 11th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Stock Performance

Shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I stock opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $11.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaguar Global Growth Co. I

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 1st quarter worth about $4,521,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 1st quarter worth about $6,533,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,608,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,009,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,510,000.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Company Profile

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I operates as a subsidiary of Jaguar Global Growth Partners I, LLC.

