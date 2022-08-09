Jetcoin Hits Market Cap of $83,299.22 (JET)

Jetcoin (JET) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 9th. In the last week, Jetcoin has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar. One Jetcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $83,299.22 and approximately $42,944.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jetcoin Profile

JET is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

