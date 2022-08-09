Jetcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $90,584.45 (JET)

Jetcoin (JET) traded up 29.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. In the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded down 26% against the US dollar. One Jetcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $90,584.45 and approximately $37,209.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jetcoin Coin Profile

Jetcoin (JET) is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

