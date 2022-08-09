John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HPF stock opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $22.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 15.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 24,809 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 14.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

