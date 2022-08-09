John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of HPF stock opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $22.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (HPF)
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
- Walmart Or Target: Which Is The Stronger Stock?
- Can Etsy Continue to Thrive After the Pandemic?
- Volume Surges Spark Turnarounds for These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.