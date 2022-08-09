John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE PDT opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.22. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $17.69.
About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
