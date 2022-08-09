John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund alerts:

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE PDT opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.22. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $17.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 15.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 18.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 332,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.