John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Announces $0.14 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average of $24.19. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $26.43.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 58,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

