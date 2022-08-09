Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP cut its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,255.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $177.35 on Tuesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $154.63 and a twelve month high of $275.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.27.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.42. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

