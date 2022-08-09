JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Mondi (LON:MNDI) Price Target to GBX 1,868

Mondi (LON:MNDI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,859 ($22.46) to GBX 1,868 ($22.57) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mondi to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,865 ($22.54) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,003.60 ($24.21).

Mondi Stock Performance

Shares of LON MNDI opened at GBX 1,516 ($18.32) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of £7.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,166.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,485.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,554.44. Mondi has a 52-week low of GBX 1,233.50 ($14.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,068 ($24.99).

Mondi Cuts Dividend

Mondi Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a €0.22 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.85%.

(Get Rating)

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Further Reading

