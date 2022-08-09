JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $296.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 52.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BGNE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BeiGene from $300.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.25.

BeiGene stock traded down $7.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.58. The stock had a trading volume of 652 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,558. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.35. BeiGene has a 12 month low of $118.18 and a 12 month high of $426.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 3,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total transaction of $484,185.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $46,757.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 3,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total value of $484,185.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,740 shares of company stock worth $1,124,135 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BeiGene by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BeiGene by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in BeiGene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $566,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in BeiGene by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in BeiGene by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 68,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,060,000 after acquiring an additional 36,602 shares during the last quarter.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

