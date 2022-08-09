JulSwap (JULD) Price Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

JulSwap (JULD) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 9th. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and $165,496.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JulSwap alerts:

Concordium (CCD) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000065 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,166,802 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity.

Buying and Selling JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JulSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JulSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.