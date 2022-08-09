Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Trading Up 1.8%

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) shares were up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 296,307 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,687,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on KALA shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kala Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.72.

Insider Activity

Kala Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,552.90% and a negative return on equity of 369.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $812,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,624,613 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,998.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,695,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,911. 20.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kala Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 140,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 14,280 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 14,479 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 75,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 52.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary mucus penetrating particles technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.