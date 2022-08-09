Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) PT Raised to $261.00 at Bank of America

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $160.00 to $261.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KRTX. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $178.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $202.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $170.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.50.

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $241.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.98. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $92.26 and a 1-year high of $245.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.73 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Activity at Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Healy purchased 47,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,878,482.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,106,822.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James Healy purchased 47,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,878,482.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,106,822.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total transaction of $1,999,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,663,850 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Karuna Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRTX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 2,017.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $826,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

