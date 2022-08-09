Kava (KAVA) Trading 17.2% Higher Over Last Week

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. In the last week, Kava has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar. One Kava coin can now be bought for $2.20 or 0.00009217 BTC on major exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $539.65 million and approximately $36.10 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 248,132,374 coins and its circulating supply is 245,647,999 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

