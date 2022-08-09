KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Stock Price Up 1.1%

KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY – Get Rating) rose 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.77 and last traded at $5.77. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 19,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

KAZ Minerals Stock Up 1.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

KAZ Minerals Company Profile

KAZ Minerals Plc engages in mining and producing of copper. It focuses on the development of new copper mining projects. It operates through following segments: Bozshakol, Aktogay, East Region and Bozymchak and Corporate Services. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

