Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last Week

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 9th. Keep3rV1 has a market cap of $29.42 million and approximately $9.54 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be purchased for approximately $147.09 or 0.00642327 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Keep3rV1 alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,900.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004361 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00036836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00128045 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00066260 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a.

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep3rV1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep3rV1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.