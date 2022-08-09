Keep3rV1 Trading Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. In the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be purchased for approximately $148.90 or 0.00646428 BTC on popular exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a market cap of $29.78 million and approximately $10.93 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Keep3rV1 alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,034.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00128839 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00036317 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00068668 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

KP3R is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a.

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Keep3rV1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep3rV1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.