KeeperDAO (ROOK) One Day Volume Hits $563,582.00

KeeperDAO (ROOK) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. KeeperDAO has a market cap of $18.35 million and approximately $563,582.00 worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $29.70 or 0.00143193 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded 35.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,066.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00037691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00128668 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00064080 BTC.

KeeperDAO Coin Profile

KeeperDAO (CRYPTO:ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com.

KeeperDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

