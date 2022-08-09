Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $747.40.

Several research firms recently commented on PPRUY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Kering from €795.00 ($811.22) to €715.00 ($729.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kering from €706.00 ($720.41) to €717.00 ($731.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of Kering stock opened at $55.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.80. Kering has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

