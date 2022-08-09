Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Robert W. Baird

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

KFRC has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kforce from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Kforce Stock Performance

KFRC stock opened at $56.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.07. Kforce has a one year low of $55.94 and a one year high of $81.47.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $436.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.44 million. Kforce had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kforce will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kforce news, Director N John Simmons sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,970.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kforce

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,125,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,245,000 after purchasing an additional 43,549 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,263 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,754,000 after purchasing an additional 32,110 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 525,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,856,000 after purchasing an additional 279,462 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

