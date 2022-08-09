Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Position Lifted by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,974,850 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 4,845,583 shares during the quarter. Kinross Gold makes up approximately 3.6% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 1.31% of Kinross Gold worth $99,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. F&V Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 56.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KGC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Kinross Gold Trading Down 1.4 %

Kinross Gold stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.42. The company had a trading volume of 537,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,573,868. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $7.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $821.50 million during the quarter. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 18.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.00%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

