KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. CWM LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $353,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in KLA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 60,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,973,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in KLA by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in KLA by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in KLA by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.16.

KLA Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of KLAC traded down $23.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $364.08. The company had a trading volume of 33,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,938. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $282.83 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The stock has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.18%.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 5,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total transaction of $2,041,976.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,977,270.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 5,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total transaction of $2,041,976.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,977,270.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,303 shares of company stock worth $2,739,490. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.