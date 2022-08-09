KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,651 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $9,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in KLA by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,341,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total transaction of $2,041,976.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,145 shares in the company, valued at $19,977,270.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,303 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,490 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.16.

KLAC stock opened at $387.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $340.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.62. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.83 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

