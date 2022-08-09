Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74), Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share.

Kodiak Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KOD traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $10.92. 1,665,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,260. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average is $15.58. The company has a market capitalization of $567.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.89. Kodiak Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $26.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on KOD. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Kodiak Sciences to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Insider Transactions at Kodiak Sciences

Institutional Trading of Kodiak Sciences

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 223,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $1,335,883.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,142,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,398,181.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 816,015 shares of company stock valued at $5,670,730. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $957,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Stories

