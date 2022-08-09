Kommunitas Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Week (KOM)

Kommunitas (KOM) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Kommunitas has a market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $422,586.00 worth of Kommunitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kommunitas has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Kommunitas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002221 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Kommunitas
Kommunitas’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,153,287,227 coins. Kommunitas’ official Twitter account is @Kommunitas1.
Kommunitas Coin Trading
