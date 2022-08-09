Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 0.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.
NYSE KOS traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $6.09. 35,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,135,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average is $6.27. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $8.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 612.00 and a beta of 2.89.
In related news, Director Roy A. Franklin sold 20,732 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $147,197.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,263.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KOS. Berenberg Bank lowered Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.
Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.
