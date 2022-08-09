Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 0.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE KOS traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $6.09. 35,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,135,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average is $6.27. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $8.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 612.00 and a beta of 2.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Roy A. Franklin sold 20,732 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $147,197.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,263.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 143.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 26.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KOS. Berenberg Bank lowered Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Further Reading

