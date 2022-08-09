Krones (ETR:KRN) PT Set at €110.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €110.00 ($112.24) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.93% from the company’s current price.

KRN has been the subject of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($122.45) target price on Krones in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($123.47) price objective on Krones in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €99.00 ($101.02) price objective on Krones in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €92.00 ($93.88) price objective on Krones in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($122.45) price objective on Krones in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

ETR KRN traded up €1.20 ($1.22) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €87.35 ($89.13). The stock had a trading volume of 14,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,680. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 16.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €79.81 and a 200 day moving average price of €79.50. Krones has a twelve month low of €67.50 ($68.88) and a twelve month high of €99.60 ($101.63).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

