Kryll 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.56 Million (KRL)

Kryll (KRL) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Kryll coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001988 BTC on exchanges. Kryll has a total market capitalization of $17.77 million and $1.56 million worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kryll has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,249.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004296 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00037797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00129047 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00063414 BTC.

About Kryll

Kryll (KRL) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 38,446,598 coins. Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kryll’s official website is kryll.io. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kryll Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

