KuCoin Token Price Up 9.1% Over Last Week (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One KuCoin Token coin can currently be bought for about $10.75 or 0.00045108 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and approximately $4.13 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,841.39 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003890 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002145 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00131948 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00036528 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00067928 BTC.
About KuCoin Token
KCS is a coin. It launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 coins and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.
KuCoin Token Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
