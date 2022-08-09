KUN Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,506.00 (KUN)

KUN (KUN) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. KUN has a total market capitalization of $9,001.67 and approximately $1,506.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KUN coin can now be bought for $4.50 or 0.00019423 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, KUN has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001590 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002227 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00014985 BTC.
KUN Profile
KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.
KUN Coin Trading
