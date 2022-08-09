KUN Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,506.00 (KUN)

KUN (KUN) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. KUN has a total market capitalization of $9,001.67 and approximately $1,506.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KUN coin can now be bought for $4.50 or 0.00019423 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, KUN has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Concordium (CCD) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000065 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00014985 BTC.

KUN Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KUN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

